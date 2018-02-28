Who will be next President?

By Our Reporter

The Election Commission has decided to hold the election of the President on March 13. The EC fixed the date after consulting with the political parties.

The members of the federal parliament and the provincial assemblies will cast their votes in the elections. As the left alliance enjoys almost a two-thirds majority in the centre as well as six of the seven provinces, candidate from the left alliance will be elected as the third president of Republic of Nepal.

However, it is still not sure whether Bidya Devi Bhandari will be reelected or someone else from the UML will become the next president.

Although Prime Minister K P Oli and Maoist-Centre boss are reportedly willing to give continuity to Bhandari and Nanda Bahadur Pun to the posts of President and Vice President respectively, UML leaders Jhala Nath Khanal and Subas Nembang and Maoist Centre leader Amik Serchan have also shown their interest to the top ceremonial post.

Former prime minister Khanal has exerted pressure on the leadership for the post of president while Pushpa Kamal Dahal had given word to Serchan that he would be made the vice president.

President Bhandari had already expressed her desire to continue in the office. But when Khanal has shown interest to the post and Bam Dev Gautam has backed him, Bhandari may not remain in the post.

Gautam wants to reach the parliament by contesting the by-election in Khanal’s Ilam constituency by making Khanal third president of Nepal.

However, the people will have to wait for a fortnight to see whether Khanal will replace Bhandari in the presidential post.