TI lists Nepal as most corrupt nation

Nepal ranked 122 in a corruption index report of the Transparency International.

Among the 180 countries Nepal was positioned in the 122th place with just 31 score.

Those countries which score less than 50 in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) of the Transparency International are regarded corrupt.

Last year, Nepal was ranked 131 scoring 29. Though Nepal’s rank climbed a little, it was not satisfactory, considering the positions of other South Asian nations. In South Asia, Nepal is the third most corrupt country after Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The index uses a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean

According to the CPI-2017, Nepal scored 31 points out of 100 points. Those countries which got the highest point are considered as the least corrupt country.

This year, New Zealand and Denmark rank the highest with scores of 89 and 88 respectively. Syria, South Sudan and Somalia ranked the lowest with scores of 14, 12 and 9 respectively. The best performing region is Western Europe with an average score of 66. The worst performing regions are Sub-Saharan Africa (average score 32) and Eastern Europe and Central Asia (average score 34).

The last position was secured by Somalia with just 9 points.

This year more than two-thirds countries score below 50, with an average score of 43. Those countries which secured up to 40 points are considered an average corruption country, said the Transparency International.

This year’s Corruption Perceptions Index highlighted that the majority of countries are making little or no progress in ending corruption while further analysis shows journalists and activists in corrupt countries are risking their lives every day in an effort to speak out.

Among the South Asian countries, Bhutan seemed to be cleanest country remaining in the 26 position. Bhutan scored 67 points. However, Afghanistan remained the most corrupted country in South Asia. Afghanistan ranked 177 scoring 15 points.

After Bhutan, India became the second clean country in South Asia remaining in the 77th position securing 41 points followed by Sri-Lanka in the 91st position securing 38. Pakistan ranked 117th securing 32 points.

After that, Nepal is the sixth least corrupted country in South Asia scoring 31. Maldives laid in the third least corrupted countries in South Asia which ranked 112 securing 33 points. Bangladesh ranked in 143 securing 28 points.