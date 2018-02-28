SC stays order against NA nominees

By Our Reporter

The Supreme Court has issued an order not to administer the oath of office to the three National Assembly members appointed by President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

The present Oli-led government had withdrawn the names recommended by the Deuba-led government for the appointment in the National Assembly and made new commendation. The President had also appointed the recommended names to the NA within a few hours after the new government submitted the new names.

The decision of the government to withdraw the names and of president to appoint the new names has irked the Nepali Congress and the NC-recommended leaders had filed a case in the SC.

A single bench of Justice Prakashman Singh Raut ordered the government not to administer the oath of office and secrecy to the newly nominated NA members Dr Yuba Raj Khatiwada, Ram Narayan Bidari and Dr Bimala Poudel. The oath taking ceremony of the recently elected NA members was scheduled for March 4.

The order comes following a writ petition filed at the SC by Gopal Kumar Basnet, Krishna Prasad Poudel and Chandani Joshi, who were recommended to the NA by the Sher Bahadur Deuba-led government, stating that the new government did them injustice by withdrawing their names.

The Deuba-led government had recommended the names of Basnet, Poudel and Joshi to the NA on February 9. However, the new government under Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on February 20 withdrew their names and sent the names of Khadiwada, Bidari and Poudel who were nominated by President Bhandari.

“It is seen that the President does not have any Constitutional grounds to reject the names recommended by the erstwhile government,” stated SC order of Sunday.

Meanwhile, the SC has called both the parties for discussion on the matter on March 4.

The NC had mobilised its sister organsiations to protest the decision of the President not to appoint the names recommended by Deuba to the NA.