Oli-Khatiwada relations

By Our Reporter

Always, when there is the government either participated by UML or led by UML, Dr Yubraj Khatiwada is always being rewarded. There are many other academicians in UML, even though, whenever Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli gets chance, he has assigned Khitiwada in key posts. Earlier, Khatiwada was appointed as the vice chairman of the Nepal Planning Commission. From there, Khatiwada was assigned as the governor of the Nepal Rastra Bank. This time, even violating the Supreme Court’s stay order for not organizing oath of office to the three government nominated National Assembly members, Oli has assigned Khatiwada as the finance minister, on which, influential UML leaders including Ishwar Pokhrel, Pradeep Gyawali and Surendra Pandey were eying. By bypassing them, Oli has chosen Khatiwada, who is even not the member of the National Assembly.

If the Court will give verdict against the government’s nomination of three NA members, Khatiwada will have to quit the post after completing three months.

Oli’s good choice:

Nevertheless, at the time when the country’s economy is ruined, PM Oli, by discontinuing the previous trend of assigning political leaders having no knowledge on economics as the finance minister, has assigned a noted economist who has already shown his capability when he was assigned as the vice chairman of the National Planning Commission and governor of the Nepal Rastra Bank, say economic observers.

They believe that due to appointment of non-economist to the post of finance minister, the country’s economy had to face crisis and now they are hopeful for economic reforms from Khatiwada. They have also appreciated Oli’s choice as a visionary move.

Dahal’s’ priority:

Meanwhile, Maoist Center chairman Pushpakamal Dahal has chosen Ram Bahadur Thapa Badal and Matrika Yadav as the leaders to be included in the Oli led government in the first round. Both the leaders had quit the mother party and later had returned to the party.

Oath taking ceremony:

During the oath taking ceremony on Monday, newly appointed UML ministers were present in Daura-Surwal whereas Maoist minister Thapa was seen in coat-paint and Yadav was seen in Kurta-Paijama with a towel. Although Maoist chairman Dahal had said that both UML and MC have unified into a new party, it seems, the leaders have not been able to demonstrate similarity in party’s dress code.

Not to forget, Yadav had taken oath in Maithaili language.