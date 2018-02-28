India positive to review 1950 treaty and other agreements

By Our Reporter

The 7th meeting of the Eminent Persons’ Group (EPG) on Nepal-India relations concluded on in Kathmandu on Sunday with the Indian side signaling positive signs on reviewing all the past treaties and agreements reached with Nepal, including the controversial treaty of 1950.

As both the neighbours are ready to take the relations between the two countries to newer heights, the EPG is prescribing win-win solutions which will address the concerns of both the countries, said Bhagat Singh Koshyari, India Coordinator of the EPG at a press meet organised at the end of the two-day meeting.

Koshyari is also a leader of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

“I would like to assure one and all on behalf of the Indian government that, we won’t let anyone be disappointed in terms of Nepal-India bilateral relations,” he said.

Nepal Coordinator of the EPG Bhekh Bahadur Thapa said that the meeting deliberated on various bilateral issues like reforms in the past treaties, border management and encroachment and security matters.

Issues relating to security sensitivity, water resources, trade and cultural relations were also discussed in the meeting.

“We are hopeful for the reforms in the bilateral relations as the discussions were very positive,” Thapa said.

According to him, the EPG is trying to build similar opinion in terms of the management of open border and national security.

The EPG would submit its report to the government within the given timeframe.

The next meeting of EPG will be held in New Delhi, India in the last week of March.

The term of the EPG formed in January 2016 following the Indian blockade against Nepal will expire in July 2018. Its first meeting had held in July 2016.

EPG Nepal team has Thapa, Nilambar Acharya, Rajan Bhattarai and Surya Nath Upadhyaya while the Indian team include Koshyari, Jayant Prasad, BC Upreti and Mahendra P. Lama.