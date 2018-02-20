Deuba eyes for parliamentary party leader, but likely to face strong opposition

By Our Reporter

The Nepali Congress suffered a humiliating defeat in the elections because of the wrong decisions and working styles of its party president Sher Bahadur Deuba. Many traditional NC voters did not give their votes to the party due to unpopular and power-centric decisions of Deuba. Still, Deuba seems not to realise this public sentiment and is trying to become the parliamentary party leader of the party.

However, the youth leaders as well as those close to senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel are not ready to let Deuba become PP leader unanimously. When most NC activists and voters do not want to see Deuba as PP leader, the latter has prepared to become PP leader in the support of the PR members of the House of Representatives.

However, Prakash Man Singh has announced his candidacy for the post of PP leader challenging Deuba. If the two leaders contest for the post of the PP leader, Singh is likely to be victorious.

But when the NC tries to elect its PP leader unanimously, only general secretary Dr Sashank Koirala could become PP unanimously. Therefore, many argue that there is a slim chance for Deuba to become PP leader this time, which they said is necessary to give a new lease of life to NC.

NC has only 63 members in the strong 275-member lower house whereas after the unification between the UML and Maoist Centre the ruling CPN will have 174 seats, nearly a two-thirds majority.