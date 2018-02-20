Democracy Day observed without public enthusiasm

By Our Reporter

The 68th Democracy Day was observed on Monday in Kathmandu and the provincial headquarters by organising various programmes at the government levels. However, public enthusiasm in the national event was not noticed.

This was the first Democracy Day marked after fulfilling the major demand—running state affairs as per the constitution drafted by people’s represnettaives—raised during the historic revolution of 1951 that ushered in democracy by ending the family Rana rule.

Democracy Day is marked on Falgun 7 to commemorate the establishment of democracy by overthrowing the Rana rule.

A posh programme was organised at Nepal Army Pavilion of Tundikhel in presence of President Bidya Devi Bhandari while in the provinces ceremonies were organised under the chairmanship of chief ministers.

Addressing the main Democracy Day function of Kathmandu, Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli appealed to all the political parties and people to join hands to start a journey towards economic transformation, prosperity, good governance and social justice.

“I urge one and all to join hands for the effective mobilisation of available means and resources in order to serve the larger interest of Nepal and the Nepalis and accomplish this responsibility,” the Prime Minister said.

He recalled February 18, 1951 (Falgun 7, 2007 BS) as a historic day, stating that democracy was ushered in on that day by overthrowing the 104-year-old Rana oligarchy.

“The revolution of 1951 inspired the people to restore their rights that had been snatched away at different periods, launch the political movements of 1990 and 2006 by facing torture and pain and sacrifice their lives and establish a democratic republic,” the Prime Minister said.

On the occasion, he paid tributes to all the martyrs who had laid down their lives to usher in democracy in the revolution of 1951 and other political movements held thereafter.

“Following the successful holding of all the elections, governments at all three levels have accordingly been formed. The government at the centre will be given full shape soon. Now the time has come to work for realising the people’s long-cherished aspirations for political stability, development and prosperity,” Prime Minister Oli, who had read out written speech, said.

“Our mission, now, will be to uphold people’s sovereignty, protect national interest and unity, strengthen the rule of law and good governance, and achieve stability, development and prosperity,” he said.

“I heartily invite all Nepali brothers and sisters at home and abroad to come forward and contribute to the development, progress and prosperity of the nation,” he added.

Besides President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Chief Justice Gopal Parajuli, ministers, chiefs of constitutional bodies and representatives of diplomatic missions were present at the function.

The 68th Democracy Day was also marked at the headquarters of the seven provinces by organising rallies and other programmes.