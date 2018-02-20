Dahal elected MC Parliamentarian Party leader

By Our Reporter

Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has been unanimously elected Parliamentary Party leader of the CPN -Maoist Centre.

The first PP meeting of the Maoists held in Singha Durbar elected Dahal on Sunday. However, leaders said other portfolios would be decided in the next meeting.

However, after the unification of the CPN-UML and the Maoist-Centre relevancy of the PP leader of the MC will end. Dahal will be PP leader of the new party only when CPN-UML chair K P Oli vacates the post of the Prime Minister for him.

Dahal instructed all the PP members about the party’s role in Parliament in the changed context. He also handed over certificates to 17 members of parliament elected on the proportional representation quota. Except one, all the members are female.

Dahal told Maoist lawmakers. He appealed to them not to disappoint people who have plenty of expectations from the party.

According to a PP member, the next meeting would choose the deputy leader, chief whip and whip for the party.