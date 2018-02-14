Three smugglers of rhino horns nabbed

By Our Reporter

Police detained three alleged traders, including two Nepal Army personnel, involved in smuggling of rhino horns from Kathmandu.

A special squad of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CIB) detained them from Lainchour of Kathmandu while they were looking for customers to sell the animal parts on Saturday.

Nepal Army personnel Hari Bahadur Dhakal, 33, of Siranchowk Rural Municipality of Gorkha district and Krishna Bahadur Magar, 26, of Triyuga municipality-9 of Udayapur district were arrested.

Superintendent of Police (SP) and spokesperson at the CIB Jeevan Kumar Shrestha said they were handed over to the Nepal Army Headquarters, Bhadrakali on the same day.

Another man arrested by the CIB was Dil Bahadur Dhakal, 38, of Siranchowk Rural Municipality-2 of Gorkha district.

Police seized two rhino horns weighing 1180 grams and 640 grams.

The arrested if proven guilty will be fined maximum Rs. 1 million and 5 to 15 years in jail sentence according to the National Parks and Wildlife Conservation Act-1973.