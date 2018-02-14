‘Realign the human soul with spirituality’

By our Reporter

Former King Gyanendra Shah has said that the challenges faced by humankind can be overcome by realigning the human soul with spirituality. Addressing a religious function in Orissa of India last week he said artificial intelligence and smart gadgets had undoubtedly made life much more comfortable.

He observed, “As a way of leading a righteous life, Sanatan Dharma has the ability to orient our mind, body and soul to spiritual awakening. In grappling with the challenges of the modern world, it is essential that we remain steadfast on the path of righteousness, convinced in the ability of our great religion to engage with modernity, while coping with other threats, for the greater good of humankind. We must learn that to live is the rarest thing in the world.”