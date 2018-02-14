Indian Army Chief Rawat chief guest of the Nepal Army Day

By Our Reporter

Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat was the chief guest of the Nepal Army Day this year.

Rawat had arrived in Kathmandu on a three-day official visit to Nepal on Monday at the invitation of the Nepal Army to attend the ceremony held the Army Pavilion.

Nepal Army marked the day on Tuesday, which coincided with the 250th anniversary of Nepal’s unification led by King Prithivi Narayan Shah.

Rawat, who is also the honorary Chief of the Nepal Army, returned home on Wednesday. Rawat was conferred the honorary title on March 29, 2017. Nepal Army Chief Chhetri was also given the honorary title of the Indian Army Chief last year.