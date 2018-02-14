IME pay announces the introduction of its B2B services

By Our Reporter

IME pay, a mobile financial service platform developed and operated by IME Digital Solution Limited, Nepal’s first licensed Payment Service Provider (PSP) has announced the launch of its B2B services. Though it is a mobile financial services platform that aims at facilitating various payments through agent assisted as well as self-served modes, IME pay is announcing the introduction of its B2B services, inviting potential businesses to join IME pay touchpoint network nation-wide.

With the start of B2B services, IME pay touchpoint network will now be able to offer myriad of payment services ranging from small value money transfer, bill payments such as electricity, internet, DTH etc. and recharge services to customers that is expected to ease their daily lives while saving time and money. IME pay touchpoint will also be enabled to provide mobile money services like wallet registration, cash-in and cash-out services to their customers. An IME pay touchpoint can offer these services by accessing IME pay’s web portal through a computer or simply with the help of a mobile app through a smartphone. IME Pay is also poised to effectively address G2P, P2G and P2P payments, including direct disbursement of social protection payments to beneficiaries in rural/underserved locations.

IME pay already has a strong network of 13500+ touchpoints across the country that includes 7000+ remittance agents. IME pay now plans to increase its retail footprint in to non-financial retail network, beyond its existing remittance agent network in order to be further closer to its customers. IME pay is henceforth, inviting medium to small retail outlets ranging from groceries, mom and pop stores, cafes, medical stores etc as well as potential distributors who can manage such retail outlets from all over the country to join its network and add an avenue to increase their business.

IME Digital Solution Limited that has developed and introduced mobile money service “IME pay” with technical and financial support from UKaid Sakchyam Access to Finance Programme, was granted with Payment Service Provider (PSP) license by Nepal Rastra Bank in June, 2017. IME Digital obtained the operating license under NRB’s “Payments and Settlement Bylaw 2072” for wallet service through mobile telephony network making it the 1st licensed PSP of the country.