Five political parties choose kin of leaders, business tycoon in PR seats

The political parties, which had drawn flak for nominating their kin in the Constituent Assemblies under the proportionate representation (PR) electoral system, did not correct themselves while selecting the lawmakers to the House of Representatives under the PR election system. The powerful leaders succeeded to send their wives while the leadership gave priority to the businessmen who had contributed little to the parties during the time of crisis.

UML vice chairman Bam Dev Gautam and Secretary Shankar Pokharel succeeded to make their spouses lawmakers of the House of Representatives under the PR category. Tulasi Thapa, wife of Gautam and Sujita Shakya wife of Pokhrel were included in the list of the UML lawmakers. Likewise, wife of UML leader Raghubir Mahaseth also made to the House of Representatives under PR category.

Although Gautam and Pokharel are Brahmins, their wives became lawmakers under Janajati category. Although Gautam lost election to NC’s Sanjay Kumar Gautam in Bardiya, Pokharel has been appointed chief minister of No. 5. Mahaseth was elected to HR from Dhanusha.

Maoist leaders were not also exception in sending their wives and kin to the parliament under PR category.

Likewise, Motilal Dugad, a businessman was elected lawmaker from the UML.

Similarly, NC nominated billionaire Binod Chaudhary and school operator Umesh Shrestha from among the businessmen.

The UML and the Maoist Centre were forced to nominate women in almost all the PR seats. The UML nominated 37 women out of 41 seats the party was allotted. The Maoists-Centre sent 16 women in 17 seats allotted to it.

The two Madhes-based parties, RJP-N sent all women in six seats while the FSF-N sent five women in six seats.

From the NC, Bal Krishna Khand, Dilendra Badu, Kishor Singh Rathour, Satya Narayan Khanal, Surya Bahadur KC and Mohan Pandey were nominated under the Khas Arya male category.

Bahadur Singh Lama, Karma Ghale, Umesh Shrestha, Lal Kaji Gurung and Jeep Chhiring Lama were nominated under the Aadiwasi/Janajati category.

Binod Chaudhari, Smriti Narayan Chaudhari and Nagendra Kumar Raya were picked from Madhesi category while Padma Narayan Chaudhari, Atahar Kamal Musal Man and Jaya Parti Rokaya were selected from the Tharu, Muslim and backward area categories.

Likewise, from the Khas Arya category (female) Sujata Koirala, Pushpa Bhusal, Dila Sangroula, Mina Pandey, Uma Regmi and Dip Shikha Sharma were nominated.

Gyam Kumari Chhantyal, Pramila Rai, Mahendra Kumari Limbu, Hira Gurung, Mina Subba, Subarna Jwarchan from among the Janajati, Sujata Pariyar, Laxmi Pariyar and Bimala Nepali from among the Dalit and Sitadevi Yadav, Chitra Lekha Yadav and Minxchhi Jha were picked from the Madhesi categories.

Likewise, the UML picked Mukunda Neupane, Dr. Bijay Subba, Mohan Baniya, Motilal Dugad, Thammaya Thapa, Shiva Maya Tumbahamphe, Sujita Shakya, Ram Kumari Jhakri, Bina Shrestha, Maya Devi Neupane, Nabina Lama, Tulasi Thapa, Shanti Maya Tamang, Pakhrin, Kumari Meche, Bina Devi Magar, Radhika Gyawali, Binda Pande, Goma Devkota, Kalyani Khadka, Niru Devi Pal, Mana Kumari GC, Samina Hussain, Kalila Khan, Sarita Kumari Giri, Rekha Kumari Jha, Sarala kumara Yadav, Dr Pushpa Kumari Karn, Juli Kumari Mahato, Asha Kumari BK, Sanu Shiva, Parbati Kumari Bishunkhe, Bimala BK, Bimala Bishwakarma, Nira Devi Jairu, Ganga Chaudhary, Laxmi Kumari Chaudhary, Shanta Chaudhary, Tirtha Gautam, Maina Kumari Bhandari, Sarita Neupane and Bishnu Sharma.

Likewise, the lawmakers elected from the CPN-Maoist Centre include Rekha Sharma, Purna Kumari Subedi, Satya Pahadi, Dharma Sheel Chapagain, Sita Pokharel, Jayapuri Gharti, Shasi Shrestha, Onsari Gharti, Yashoda Guurng, Amrita Thapa, Anajan Bishankhe, Durga BK, Indu Sharma, Bodh Maya Yadav, Ram Kumari Chaudhary, Shesh Chandtara and Hit Raj Pande.