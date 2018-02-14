Deuba government’s decision to nominate three NA members irks President

By Our Reporter

The Sher Bahadur Deuba-led government has been making important appointments even after the ruling Nepali Congress faced a humiliating defeat in the recent elections.

The latest decision of the government to recommend the names of three persons to be appointed in the National Assembly has irked President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

Sources at the Sheetal Niwas said that the President was not happy with Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s decision to recommend three members of National Assembly without holding consultations with major political forces.

A source at the President’s Office says the President will not consult political leaders on herself before endorsing the decision. Therefore, she may choose to keep the names on hold for now.

Earlier, following a Cabinet meeting on Friday, Prime Minister Deuba had recommended Krishna Prasad Paudel, Gopal Basnet and Chandani Joshi for the Upper House membership. Paudel and Basnet are cadres of his Nepali Congress party whereas Joshi is a women’s rights activist.