All provinces get CM, speaker, NC represents nowhere

By Our Reporter

Chief Ministers have been appointed in all seven provinces, with Province No 3 becoming the first province to appoint its chief minister.

Dor Mani Poudel, who had earlier served as speaker of the province in the capacity of the senior-most assembly members, also became the first chief minister to assume his office.

Poudel, who became the parliamentary party leader of the CPN-UML by defeating Asta Laxmi Shakya , assumed office on Monday.

Likewise, Province 3 that had held the provincial meeting first has also become the first province to elect speaker and deputy speaker. Sanu Kumar Shrestha of the CPN UML was elected speaker while Radhika Tamang of the CPN-Maoist Centre was elected Deputy Speaker.

Chief Minister Poudel had worked as mayor of the Hetauda Municipality for two terms.

Likewise, Prithvi Subba Gurung of the CPN-UML was elected chief minister of Province No. 4 also on Monday.

Sher Dhana Rai and Shankar Pokharel of the UML were elected chief ministers of Province No. 1 and 5 respectively. Interestingly, both Rai and Pokharel had earlier served as ministers for information and communications in the central government.

UML leaders were appointed chief ministers in four of the seven provinces while two chief ministers are appointed from the CPN-Maoist Centre and one from the Federal Socialist Forum Nepal.

Mahendra Bahadur Shahi of the CPN-Maoist centre was elected chief minister of Province No 6 and Trilochan Bhatta of the same party was elected chief minister of Province-7.

Mohhamad Lal Babu Raut of the Federal Socialist Forum-N was elected chief minister of province 2. FSF-N and Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal together have majority seats in Province 2 while the left alliance enjoys an absolute majority in other provinces.

Like the chief ministers, the posts of speakers and deputy speakers were also divided among the four parties. However, the Nepali Congress failed to get even a single post of deputy speaker in any province.