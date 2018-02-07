Province assemblies in action in all provinces, lack infrastructure, staffers, vehicles, quarters

By Our Reporter

Provincial assemblies in all seven provinces held their first meeting with the lawmakers committing to making their province prosperous.

Province 3 topped other provinces in holding the meeting of the provincial assemblies first. It held the assembly meeting on last Thursday while in other four provinces—2, 5, 6 and 7 the first meeting was held on Sunday. Assembly meeting in Province 1 and 4 held on Monday.

After the National Assembly elections, the provincial assemblies are expected to elect speakers, deputy speakers and chief ministers.

The election of speakers and deputy speakers in Province-1, 6 and 7 is slated for February 12 while the election of the speakers and deputy speakers in Provinces 2 and 5 is scheduled for February 14.

Similarly, the election of the speakers and deputy speakers will be held in Province-3 and Province 4 on February 10 and 15 respectively.

As a large number of members elected in the provincial assemblies had served in the central parliament in the past, the functioning of the assemblies looked smooth during their first meetings.

With the convening of the first meeting of all the seven provincial assemblies, the federal system established in the country as per the constitution has come into effect.

However, it is still uncertain as to who will be the chief ministers in five of the seven provinces as the Left Alliance have failed to pick the candidates from several leaders aspiring for the post of CM.

Among the seven provinces, the left alliance is all set to form the governments in six provinces while the Madhesi alliance of the Federal Socialist Forum-Nepal and Rastriya Janata Party, will form government in Province -2.

The left alliance has absolute majority in six provinces other than Province 2.

As the understanding of the divide and share between the CPN-UML and the CPN-Maoist Centre, the former will head the government in Provinces-1, 3, 4 and 5 while the latter will lead the government in Province 6 and 7.

UML leader Shankar Pokharel is all set to lead the government of Province-5.

Similarly in Province-2, Lal Babu Raut Gaddi will become the chief minister as he was elected parliamentary party leader of the Federal Socialist Forum-Nepal.

However, the assembly meetings were marred in absence of infrastructure. Even the lawmakers found it difficult to find a hotel. They have no vehicle as well.

Many lawmakers who travelled to the temporaray headquarters located far away from their home districts faced innumerable problems like lack of vehicles and hotels, especially in Surkhet and Hetauda.

Moreover, the assembly buildings were congested to accommodate the lawmakers during the meeting.