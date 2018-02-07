NA election held, door opened for new government

By Our Reporter

The National Assembly (NA) election held peacefully on Wednesday in all temporary headquarters of six provinces to elect 32 of the 56 NA members.

No election held in Province-2 as all eight NA members from the province were elected unopposed.

Out of the total number, 24 candidates, including all the eight NA representatives from Province-2, were elected unopposed.

The voting was conducted in Morang, Lalitpur, Kaski, Dang, Surkhet and Doti for Provinces 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 respectively from 10 am to 3 pm.

Although the Election Commission had not announced the results by the time this news story was filed, majority of the seats would go for the left alliance candidates as the left alliance enjoys almost a two-thirds majority in the six provinces whereas UML’s presence has also been dominant in local bodies. There were 1675 voters, including 330 members of the provincial assemblies.

Out of the 59 NA members, eight will be elected from each of the seven provinces while three other members will be nominated by the President on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers as per the constitution.

Six NA members- three each from the women and the open category will be elected under the single transferable voting system from each province.

The two other NA members- one Dalit and the other either from differently-abled or minority group- will be elected from each province under the majority voting system.

In the beginning, a total of 83 candidates from nine political parties had filed their candidacy for 56 of the 59 NA seats.

With the successful holding of the NA elections, road has been paved for the formation of a new government. The Election Commission is likely to announce the results of the PR elections of the House of Representatives in a week.

Formation of the government was delayed as the EC denied announcing the results of the election to House of Representatives held under PR system stating that the final results would be made public only after holding the NA polls.