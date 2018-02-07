Dr Koirala poses threat to Deuba

By Our Reporter

At a time when Nepali Congress president and Prime Minister Sher Bahdaur Deuba has been taking one immoral decision after another despite NC lost the elections, influential NC leaders including Dr Shekhar Koirala have started raising voices against Deuba’s leadership.

Besides Dr Koirala, youth leader Gagan Thapa, former general secretary Prakash Man Singh, Arjun Nara Singh KC, Chandra Bhandari, Dhan Raj Gurung have sharpened their voices against the leadership of Deuba in the party.

Dr. Shekhar Koirala on February 1 urged Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to tender his resignation and assume the responsibility of a care-taker government.

Speaking at press meet organised by Nepal Press Union, Morang, at Biratnagar-based Koirala residence, he said Prime Minister Deuba should resign on moral grounds at the earliest possible.

“Had I been in his place, I would have tendered my resignation from the post of prime minister,” Koirala said.

He also said that the present government was resorting to undemocratic procedures.

He also accused party president Deuba of nominating the party spokesperson by breaching the party statute.

He reminded Deuba of the fact that the people had given the mandate to the NC to remain in the opposition, and a caretaker government should not be taking important decisions.

He said the NC was in a difficult position due to its leaders not due to the people.

Koirala also stressed the need for calling the party’s Mahasamati meeting to amend the party statute in line with the federal set up and discuss the current affairs.

He also said he would take a final decision on whether to contest for the post of party chief in the upcoming general convention only after holding intensive consultations with the leaders and workers of the NC.

Many NC activists have seen Dr Koirala as an alternative to Deuba, and if he contest the election for the party president, he is sure to defeat Deuba.