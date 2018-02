By Our Reporter

To observe the 68th auspicious birthday of former Queen Komal Rajya Laxmi Devi Shah a 2568 member Birthday Celebration Committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Rukmini Nepali.

The Committee has decided to observe the former Queen’s birthday by organizing different programmes for three days from 18 to 20 February, according to general secretary of the Birthday Celebration Committee, Radheshyam Thapa.