Possible ministers from Maoist Center

By Our Reporter
Sources say that Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda is thinking about sending the Maoist team in the government under the leadership of Barshaman Pun at the capacity of deputy prime minister.
Other members in the team can be Chakrapani Khanal “Baldev”, Matrika Yadav, Pampha Bhushal, Devendra Poudel, Bina Magar as ministers.
However, the choice has been given to the Maoist leaders either they want chairman of the National Assembly or ministers.

