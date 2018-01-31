People’s representatives’ junket in government fund

By Our Reporter

Elected members of Gothichaur Rural Municipality in Jumla were dragged into controversy for spending huge amount from the state coffers for India visit at a time when the locals are struggling with problems of drinking water, health and educational facilities.

A team of 27 staff led by the chairperson of the rural municipality Hari Bahadur Bhandari has left for Sikkim and Darjeeling of India to “study” federalism.

They have reportedly used a budget of Rs 1.1 million for the trip which was allocated for the rural municipality.

Venting their ire against the unnecessary trip, the locals have accusing them of fulfilling their vested interests by misusing the government funds meant for the locals.

After the local elections, people were hopeful of experiencing the facilities of Singha Durbar at their own locality. But they are disappointed when their elected representatives blew money in travelling. They accuse the elected representatives of imposing an authoritarian rule instead of thinking about the welfare of the people.

With the objective of observing the development of Sikkim and Darjeeling, Chairperson Bhandari, Vice- Chairperson Jandevi Aidi, executive officer of the rural municipality Keshavraj Sharma, four ward chiefs, ward secretaries and ward members have left for their destination in the 10-day trip paralyzing the works at the local bodies. As the representatives have left for a ten-day trip, the locals won’t be able to get any kind of legal and administrative service until they return.

Earlier, a team of Kanakasundari Rural Municipality had gone on a similar visit spending Rs 800,000. Seven rural municipalities and a municipality of Jumla have included outdoor visit in their annual calendar.