NA election: 52 candidates vie for 32 NA seats

By Our Reporter

The National Assembly election is now at the final stage with the Election Commission allocating election symbols to all 52 candidates vying for 32 of the 56 seats of the Upper House.

The election is scheduled for February 7. However, as 24 NA members were elected unopposed, with all eight members from Province No. 2, the election will be held to elect only 32 members. Eight members each will be elected from seven provinces.

The Upper House will have 59 members in total. Of them 56 will be elected from the electoral group consisting of the members of the seven provincial assemblies and chairs and deputy chairs of 577 local levels.

Following the expiry of the deadline for the candidates to withdraw their candidacy by 2 pm Monday, the offices of the respective Returning Officers had allocated the election symbols to the candidates. All candidates have been allocated the symbols of their own parties.

Earlier, a total of 83 candidates from nine political parties had filed candidacy for 56 of 59 NA seats.

Among the total number, as many as 24 candidates were elected unopposed.

The candidates elected unopposed include six from province No. 1, all eight from Province No. 2, one from Province No. 4, three from Province No. 5 and six from Province No. 7.

However, no candidate was elected unopposed in Province No. 3 and 6.

Earlier on Sunday, the Secretariat of the Federal Parliament deputed seven separate teams of parliamentary staff to facilitate the operation of the seven provincial assemblies, their procedural works and convening of the assembly meeting.

The teams have been led by seven joint secretaries of the Secretariat and the teams have four members each.