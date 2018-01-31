Wednesday , January 31 2018
Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Mega Bank boosts its profit

By Our Reporter
1502256972megabank-mlogoMega Bank Nepal Ltd has been able to boost its profit in the second quarter of the present fiscal year compared to its profit in first quarter.
In the first quarter, the Bank had earned net profit worth 81.1 million rupees, whereas, in the second quarter of the current fiscal year, the net profit has reached at 393.6 million rupees, which is a growth by 385 percent.
In the second quarter, the Bank has been able to attract deposit worth 6.18 billion rupees and loan investment has reached at 5.48 billion rupees.
Bank’s bad debt has also declined at 1 percent.
The Bank has initiated the process for merger with Tourism Development Bank.

