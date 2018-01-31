Japanese support for embankment construction

By Our Reporter

Ambassador of Japan Masashi Ogawa and Man Bahadur B. K., Chairman of the Ward No. 2, Gharapjhong Village Municipality, signed a grant agreement to construction of an embankment along the Kali Gandaki River in Marpha, Mustang District.

Under the agreement the Embassy will provide grant assistance of USD 90,296 under the Japanese Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

The project will support the construction of a 420 meter long embankment along the bank of the Kali Gandaki to prevent erosion of adjacent land. The embankment will protect land near the school grounds and nearby agricultural plots. The embankment is expected to contribute towards the safety of students and villagers and also protect fields from further erosion.

Marpha is a village in Mustang District that is a famous stop-over for trekkers heading to Jomson, Muktinath, and beyond to Lo Manthang in Upper Mustang, and around the Annapurna range. Marpha is very well known in Japan since Ekai Kawaguchi, a Japanese Buddhist monk, stayed in the village in the early 1900s to learn about the local culture and language.