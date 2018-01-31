Japanese film festivals in Kathmandu and Pokhara

By Our Reporter

To introduce and promote Japanese people, culture, society and the way of life to the people of Nepal, the Japanese embassy and Japan Foundation, in cooperation with the Japanese Language Teachers’ Association Nepal (JALTAN), are organizing Japanese Film Festivals in Pokhara and Kathmandu on February 9-10 and 23-24 respectively. The films will be screened with English subtitles.

Entry to the movie shows at Pokhara is open to all for free on first-come-first- served basis whereas the entry passes to the movie shows in Kathmandu are mandatory which are available for free at the Embassy, Panipokhari and the JALTAN Office in the International Languages Campus, Exhibition Road on a first-come-first-served basis.

It is hoped that the film festival will contribute to the understanding of Japanese culture to the Nepalese people, and in turn lead to the continued development of our friendly and cooperative relations.