Japan assists food assistance programme to Nepal

Japan government has agreed to extend a grant assistance of about NRs. 324.8 million, to the Nepal government for implementing the food assistance program.

Japanese ambassador Masashi Ogawa and Shankar Prasad Adhikari, Secretary of the Ministry of Finance signed and exchanged notes to this effect of behalf of their respective governments at the Ministry of Finance.

The assistance aims to assist the Nepal government to implement the food assistance program to ensure food security to the needy Nepali people. Last year Nepal was hit by several natural calamities including floods and heavy rain that caused many agricultural products to be washed away or were left to wither in the fields resulting in food shortages. The assistance from Japan will help Nepal to procure rice and supply it to people living in the food deficit districts.

Ambassador Ogawa has wished that the food assistance will assist the Nepal government to address the urgent food needs in the deficit districts and ease the difficulties of the people.

The ambassador added that the food assistance would also contribute towards strengthening the long-standing friendly and cooperative relationship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.