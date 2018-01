By Our Reporter

Global IME Bank has introduced two more branchless services by reaching total 64 such service outlets.

New service outlets are – one in Digam, Chhatrakot VDC in Gulmi another in Badala, Sandhikharka Municipality in Baglung.

Bhagirath Multiple Cooperatives Ltd in Chhatrakot and Pashupati Bhattarai in Badala have been assigned as the agent for the branchless service.