Deurali Janata produces 320 types of drugs

The Deurali Janata that has obtained IOS 14001/IOS 9001 and the GMP certification of the World Health Organization is producing 320 types of drugs. It includes various sorts of drugs including the ones used for heart and skin disease, diabetes and life saving ones.

The Pharmaceuticals’ production capacity is- 1.5 million liters in liquid, 120 million tablets, 85 million capsules, 30,000 kg dry powder, and 10 million tube of ointment.

During the programme organized to mark its anniversary, Pharmaceuticals’ Executive Director, Haribhakta Sharma, complained that it was quite displeasing that government has not played the up to the mark to create investment friendly atmosphere for Nepali companies. Nepal is still importing drugs worth Rs 2.7 billion every year, he said.

Chief Guest at the programme, Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun has said a healthy citizen is essential for prosperous nation. “People’s trust on medicine would grow more once the country itself produces medicines. Example to this is the production of 44 per cent of medicine within the country, “he said.

Similarly, General Secretary of CPN-UML Ishwor Pokhrel said time has come for government, political parties and entrepreneurs to work in unison for country’s prosperity.

Director General at Department of Health Service, Narayan Dhakal, said the concerned bodies need to pay attention to provide quality medicines in reasonable price.