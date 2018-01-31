Caretaker government vital decisions irk left alliance

By Our Reporter

The Sher Bahadur Deuba-led caretaker government has been making mockery of the parliamentary system of the government by taking important decisions even after the people gave a clear mandate to the left alliance to form the next government in the recent elections.

Against the popular practice of not taking any important decision by the government which lost elections, the present government has been taking one important decisions after another. The government that decided to reduce the age of people eligible to enjoy the social allowance to 65 years from 70 years also decided to increase the grant money to the earthquake victims to Rs. 400,000 from Rs 300,000. Likewise, the governments appointed in several posts and declared scores of new martyrs, including those killed by the Maoists during the insurgent period.

These decisions have irked the CPN-UML and the CPN-Maoist Centre, which are going to form a majority government in the centre and six of the seven provinces.

Not only the leaders of the Left Alliance but also the NC leaders, including former Finance Minister Dr Ram Sharan Mahat and vice chairman of National Planning Commission Dr Swarnim Wagle, have criticised the decision. Scholars and the NC voters of the cities have expressed their ire in their writes-up and social sites.

The CPN-UML even organised a press meet in which party chief and would-be prime minister K P Oli threatened to review the decisions.

The Nepali Congress that lost the elections due to the suicidal move and unpopular decisions taken by Deuba has made the party more unpopular by taking the decisions unethically. Although the decisions to provide social allowance to people aged 65 years and the quake victims have pleased the rural people, the decisions will have a negative impact on national economy as well as distract the urban masses from the NC.

After losing the elections, Sher Bahadur Deuba had no moral power to take such-decision, but he is still taking important decision, which will surely spoil the image of his party further in the masses. Ministers like Jitendra Dev have even transferred the secretary who had opposed his unethical decision to remove some authorities.

Moreover, it is intriguing who had advised Deuba to take such unethical decisions and why the NC leaders and scholars associated with the party have not opposed the immoral decision taken by the care-taker government.

It seems that the new government has no option but to annul all the decisions and appointments made by the government from the first meeting of the Council of Ministers. Otherwise, the new government will have nothing new to deliver to the people.