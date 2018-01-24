TIA equipped with new generation radars

By Our Reporter

Tribhuvan International Airport, Nepal’s only international airport, is now equipped with new generation radars ensuring air safety in the country.

Japanese ambassador Masashi Ogawa expressed his happiness for the opportunity Japan has received to support Nepal for air safety of the flights.

He said, Japan will continue to support Nepal in infrastructural sectors.

Jun Sakuma, chief representative of JICA Nepal said that new radars – En-route Surveillance Radar in Bhattedanda and Terminal Surveillance Rader at TIA — have been successfully installed and operated. Very soon, it will be formally inaugurated, he said.

The newly installed radars will cover almost all parts of the country and can monitor the position of all international flights and 97 percent domestic flights, he said.

Along with installation of radars, the project package includes multi-sectorial surveillance data processing system, equipment support, among others.

Sanjeev Singh, project chief, informed that as the coverage of new radars are high, it will become easy for monitoring aircraft position, giving necessary instruction to the pilots and managing present air-traffic problem.

The Civil Aviation Authority is planning for formal inauguration of the service from 1 February since the final testing of the radars’ performance was successful.

The Japan government supported TIA Modernization Project was completed at the cost of 989 million Japanese Yan.