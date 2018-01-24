How will India treat Oli?

By Our Reporter

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi gave a phone call to our prime minister in waiting KP Sharma Oli on 21 January extending invitation to Oli for a visit to India once the new government will be formed here. This is the Indian gesture that she will not play any role against formation of the left alliance government.

One should not forget that in the past India had played an effective role to forge Sher Bahadur Deuba and Pushpakamal Dahal’s alliance to topple down the Oli led government.

Different sources close to Delhi say that although the Indian leaders in the government are not happy with the left alliance and emergence of Oli as a powerful leader here, they have decided to wait and see the performance of the new government in Nepal.

They are of the view of allowing Oli to run the government for two years and by backing anti-Oli camp in the UML, to topple down the Oli led government.