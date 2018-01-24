Himalayan Bank contributes for Patan Durbar renovation

By Our Reporter

On the occasion of 25th Anniversary of Himalayan Bank Ltd., the Bank has contributed Rs. 10 million under its CSR initiative towards restoration of Patan Durbar Square in association with Kathmandu Valley Preservation Trust (KVPT). The Chairman of the Bank Manoj Bahadur Shrestha handed over a letter of contribution to Rohit K. Ranjitkar, Country Director, KVPT amidst 25th anniversary function at Hyatt Regency on January 21, 2018.