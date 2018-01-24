Wednesday , January 24 2018
Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Commerce and Economy / Business and Corporate / Himalayan Bank contributes for Patan Durbar renovation
himalayan

Himalayan Bank contributes for Patan Durbar renovation

11 hours ago

By Our Reporter
himalayanOn the occasion of 25th Anniversary of Himalayan Bank Ltd., the Bank has contributed Rs. 10 million under its CSR initiative towards restoration of Patan Durbar Square in association with Kathmandu Valley Preservation Trust (KVPT). The Chairman of the Bank Manoj Bahadur Shrestha handed over a letter of contribution to Rohit K. Ranjitkar, Country Director, KVPT amidst 25th anniversary function at Hyatt Regency on January 21, 2018.

Check Also

image003

Sunrise Bank holds 10th AGM

By Our Reporter Sunrise Bank Ltd held its 10th AGM on 19 December. The AGM …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018,People's Review, All Rights Reserved