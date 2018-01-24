ESON felicitates senior editors

By Our Reporter

Editors’ Society of Nepal (ESON) has facilitated senior editors with honour and medals.

Editor of Naya Patrika daily, Krishna Jwala Devkota has been awarded with Govinda Biyogi Journalism Award with the purse worth 25 thousand rupees, whereas, Anita Bindu, news editor in Nepal Television has been awarded with Govinda Biyogi Special Award with the purse worth 15 thousand rupees.

Similarly, former president of the Federation of Nepalese Journalists Dharmendra Jha, former English news anchor in the Radio Nepal Michal Chand and editor of The Telegraph English weekly Narendra Prasad Upadhaya have been honoured with letter of appreciations for their remarkable contribution in the field of journalism.

The Society, in honour of its founding chairman Govinda Biyogi, has established the above medals and has been felicitating different editors every year coinciding with late Biyogi’s death anniversary.

Medals and letter of appreciations were handed over to the editors by Finance Minister Gyanendra Bahadur Karki and UML leader Yogesh Bhattarai at the function presided by Society chairman Puru Rishal.

At the same function, compilation of editorials part 3 published in Matribhumi vernacular weekly from 2047 to 2053 was also released. To recall, Biyogi was the editor in chief of the Weekly.

The Society has acquired a land about 11 kms far from the city to establish late Govinda Biyogi Memorial Academy with the purpose of providing facility for carrying out research and study for foreign and local journalists.