Province chief and capital yet undecided

By Our Reporter

The government, which had a plan to name the province chiefs and temporary provincial headquarters on last Friday, did not take any decision to this effect.

It was said that Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba had been trying to forge consensus on the names of the governors and headquarters of the provinces with the CPN-UML. But UML chair has not been in a mood to cooperate with the government on the issues. As a result, the government has delayed to appoint the governors and name the headquarters.

The delay in appointing the governors and naming the provincial headquarters is likely to affect the National Assembly election scheduled for February 7 because the Election Commission needs governors to submit the results of the elections to the provincial assemblies and administer the oath of office to the assembly members. The assembly members cannot cast their votes in the NA election without taking oath of office. This is why the Election Commission has exerted pressure on the government to appoint the governors and fix the temporary headquarters of the provinces.

Although Prime Minister said on Sunday in Kailali that the governors would be appointed in three days, but his words were not materialized until Tuesday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Barharashi Makar Festival at Godavari of Kailali district in far west Nepal, Prime Minister Deuba had said that the governors would be appointed in three days.

He said the appointment of the provincial chiefs and fixing of the temporary headquarters were delayed as the government tried to forge consensus with the other political parties on the two issues.

The Prime Minister said the present government would stay till the federal parliament gets complete shape.

He said he was ready to quit the post of Prime Minister if anyone legally came to claim it.

Similarly, Nepali Congress spokesperson Bishwa Prakash Sharma said on the same day said that the government would nominate the provincial chiefs and name the temporary provincial capitals at the earliest.

“But the government wants to do this by forging consensus. However, a responsible party chair has stated that his party’s representatives would not take the oath of office from the provincial chiefs appointed by the incumbent government, and this has invited problem,” he said.

Sharma said the new government would be formed in two weeks after the holding of the National Assembly elections.