People dying from viral and cold wave, but people’s representatives seen nowhere

By Our Reporter

Score of people have died from cold waves in the Tarai and viral fever in Jajarkot in the last few weeks, but the government and the people’s representatives have not taken any measure to save life of the poor.

Cold wave has been killing poor Tarai people almost every day. Most people froze to death in absence of warm clothes and fuel to keep them warm. But the local government is seen nowhere to help them by providing firewood. What the poor people of limited areas have received are blankets distributed by the government, non-governmental organisations, Nepal Red Cross Society and the Nepal Army.

The situation is such that many of the elderly and children froze to death in their bed. Many people who had gone to their bed in the evening were found dead due to shivering cold. The fact that the death toll reached 28 in three districts in a week showed how the cold waves have affected life in the Tarai.

According to data provided by the concerned district police offices, 14 people died in Rautahat, nine in Parsa and five in Siraha due to the cold. People are also dying in other districts. But no effort has been made to prevent the people from dying.

If these poor people are provided with warm clothes and firewood, they do not have to die from the cold.

Although some local bodies reportedly allotted some budget to fight the cold wave, the budget was not enough even to supply firewood to the victims. A few municipalities bought a few hundred pieces of blankets, but they were not enough in the densely populated Tarai settlements.

When the people in the Tarai are dying from cold, scores of people have died from viral in Jajarkot. The government has failed to bring the viral under control and provide medicines to the victims. These cases show how ‘new’ Nepal has miserably failed to provide basic facilities to the poor people. When the leaders and their wives received medical treatment from expensive hospitals of India and Thailand spending money from the national coffer, the poor people are dying being unable to get a warm blanket to keep warm and medicines to fight preventable viral diseases.