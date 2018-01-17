Optical Fiver linked with China : Indians feel Nepal gone out of their grip

By Our Reporter

Finally, Nepal has ended her dependency on India at least in Internet by formally joining hands with China to offer internet services to its citizens.

According to the officials, availability of Chinese internet ended India’s decades-long monopoly of the Himalayan nation’s cyber connectivity network.

Minister for Information and Communications Mohan Bahadur Basnet inaugurated the launch of the optical fiber link on 13 January. He said that the Nepal-China optical fiber link was a major milestone for development of internet infrastructure in Nepal.

Chinese ambassador to Nepal Yu Hong who was also present at the inauguration ceremony said that the terrestrial cable would not only shorten the network latency, but also would bring the two countries closer to each other.

More than 60 per cent of Nepal’s 28 million people had access to the internet last year, up from just 19 per cent in 2012.

Currently, the speed of Chinese fiber link via Rasuwagadhi border will be 1.5 Gb per second which according to Nepal Telecom will be increased in near future with the mutual understanding between both parties.

For years, Nepal depended on Indian telecom companies for access to the worldwide web, which Nepali officials said made connections vulnerable to network failures.

Nepal Telecom and China Telecom Global launched their services after they wrapped up the laying of optical fiber cables between Kerung in China and Rasuwagadi in Nepal.

Both China and India have been in competition to increase their investments in roads and hydropower projects in Nepal to influence her.

In 2016, Beijing agreed to allow Nepal to use its ports to trade goods with third countries, ending the latter’s sole dependence on India for overland trade.

Nepal last year joined the Belt and Road Initiative, which is China’s effort to develop a modern “Silk Road” connecting Asia with Europe, Middle East and Africa by road, railway, sea and air.

But the Indian bureaucrats and politicians have termed the new developments in Nepal-China relations as Nepal’s tilting towards China. They have been making foul cries, especially after Nepal decided to join OBOR initiative of China that Nepal has gone out of their grips.

More worried the Indians have become after the CPN-UML emerged as the largest party in the elections and K. P. Oli, the strong critic of India, is all set to become Nepal’s new prime minister in a few weeks.