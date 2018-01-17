Maoist ministers quit 90 days after they were stripped of their responsibilities

By Our Reporter

After remaining in the government for three months in the capacity of ministers without portfolios, the ministers representing the CPN-Maoist quit the government.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on 17 October last year had stripped 16 ministers, including seven state ministers, from the Maoist Centre of their responsibilities as the party refused to quit the government even after siding with the opposition UML before the polls.

They were sticking in the government stating that Prime Minister Deuba would postpone the polls if they quit his government. But they stayed as ministers more than a month even after the elections concluded on December 7, 2017.

Minister without portfolio Girirajmani Pokharel submitted the resignation of all the ministers from the CPN (MC) to Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Friday immediately after the cabinet meeting.

The Maoist Centre faced a lot of criticism from different quarters for sticking to power and enjoying ministerial perks even as their work was not required. They received 12.5 million rupees in salaries and allowances without working although Pokharel said that he would return the salaries and allowance of three months.