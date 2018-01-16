Eighth EPG meet concludes in New Delhi

By Our Reporter

The sixth EPG meeting concluded in New Delhi deciding to hold the seventh round of meeting in Kathmandu in February.

According to Yadav Khanal, secretary at EPG Secretariat in Kathmandu, the meeting made a significant headway.

The meeting also agreed on the format of the report submitted to both governments and the Nepali side was given responsibility of preparing the report.

EPG members of both sides discussed regular bilateral issues such as those related to the 1950 treaty, trade and transit, water resources, floods, and border issues, among other things.

According to news reports, the meeting also discussed the ‘format’ of the joint report that the EPG has to submit to the two governments after the talks conclude in July this year.

The EPG’s tenure ends in July this year and it has to hold two more meetings after the New Delhi meet. EPG meetings are held alternatively in Nepal and India. The fifth meeting was held in Kathmandu in October.

The seventh meeting of the Eminent Persons Group on Nepal-India relations is scheduled for the third week of February in Kathmandu.