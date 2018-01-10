Today nation marks birth anniversary of King Prithivi Narayan Shah the Great

By Our Reporter

After a gap of over a decade the nation is formally marking the birth anniversary of King Prithvi Narayan Shah, the founder of modern Nepal today.

The practice of marking the national unity day and birth anniversary of the Great King was stopped abruptly by late Girija Prasad Koirala at the instruction of Maoist in 2006.

This unpopular and anti-nationalist decision had hurt the Nepali people. Koirala had committed the blunder to please the Maoists and their true masters—Indian rulers.

However, after a decade the present NC-led government dared to officially revive the practice of marking the Prithvi Jayanti that falls on Poush 27 by announcing a public holiday on the occasion.

Prithvi Narayan Shah is the founder of Nepal. He had created modern-day Nepal by conquering small principalities scattered in the Himalayas 250 years ago. Until 2006, the country used to mark Prithvi Jayanti with much fanfare to commemorate the Great King’s birth anniversary. But after the political change of 2006 the government stopped marking Prithvi Jayanti due mainly to the Maoists, who had broken many statues of the unifier of Nepal.

Nowhere in the world the governments and the political parties show such utter disrespect to the founder of the nation, but in Nepal it was done for a decade.

The Maoists which turned Nepal into a killing terrace for a decade taking shelter in India took Prithvi Narayan Shah and other Shah kings as the representatives of feudalists. For them, it mattered least who created the nation as they were the tools of the Indian rulers whose only goal was to dethrone Nepal’s kings and increase their influence in Nepal. This has been evident from the developments of the past two years. Now when everyone knew that the Maoists were the pawns of the foreign and western powers, the government had dared to correct the blunder by deciding to give a public holiday on Poush 27.

Although efforts were also made in the past to revive the practice of giving public holiday on Poush 27, the Maoists and the Madhes- based parties, whose masters are the same, had objected to it. However, at the people’s level, the historic day was being marked all the years.