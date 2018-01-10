Wednesday , January 10 2018
Baburam-pokhrel

Principal of VS Niketan Dr Baburam Pokhrel no more

8 hours ago

By Our Reporter
Outgoing Member of Parliament and educationist Dr Baburam Pokharel passed away on Sunday. He was 67.
Dr Pokharel, a heart patient, was rushed to the hospital after he fell down in the toilet at around 6:00 Sunday morning. He was however declared dead on arrival at 7:15 at Norvic Hospital Thapathali, according to the hospital sources.
Baburam-pokhrelA former President of Private Boarding School Association of Nepal or PABSON, Dr Pokharel was the founder principal of Vinayak Sudha or VS Niketan School. He was elected a member of the second Constituent Assembly 2013 from then Madhesi Janadhikar Forum (Democratic).
Dr Pokhrel had been under medication after undergoing a heart surgery, PABSON Chair Bijaya Sambahamphe said.

