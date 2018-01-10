Police to seek news sources only through PCN

By Our Reporter

Press Council Nepal (PCN) said that the police agreed not to seek the sources of news relating to the work appraisal performance report of former DIG Navaraj Silwal, which were published in some media.

Instead the police agreed to deal all press-related issues only through the PCN if the security bodies require any information prior to the arrest of any journalist or tracing the news sources.

A meeting held among the PCN officials, Federation of Nepali Journalists and the security officers from the Metropolitan Police Range, Kathmandu, on Monday, reached this agreement. With the agreement, the issue related to the publication of the news related to former DIG Navaraj Silwal about his work appraisal performance report would now be dealt by the PCN.

A few weeks ago, the Patan High Court had given its verdict that it would not be wrong to seek news sources relating to DIG Silwal.

At the meeting, acting chairman of the Council Kishor Shrestha, SSP Dhanuk of Kathmandu Police, DSP and the investigation officer of the case Bel Bahadur Pandey, FNJ chairman and member of PCN Govinda Acharya were present.

The PCN, citing Article 19 of the Constitution, said the police could not send a letter demanding the source of news to any media organisations.

The Kathmandu Police had registered a forgery charge sheet against former DIG Silwal on December 20.

Under the case, the Police had been trying to seek the news source and the copy of the work appraisal performance report of Silwal, which had been published in the online news portals.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) urged the Nepal Police to seek solutions to problems relating to news sources and media content only through the Press Council.