New Nepal can be built only by preserving old Nepal: Former King

By Our Reporter

Former King Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev has stated that only by preserving old Nepal, we can build new Nepal.

Extending greetings to all the Nepalis on the historical occasion of the 296th birth anniversary of founder of modern Nepal King Prithivi Narayan Shah the Great and National Unity Day on 11 January, the former King has said that a nation denotes unity of the human society, fundamental culture, religion, tradition and specified identity.

We can live with pride only if our fundamental identity is alive, the former King has said.

The former King has expressed serious worry on deteriorating stage of our sovereignty, independence, national unity, social harmony and national indivisibility after the political change which was brought by distributing the dream of new Nepal.

Indicating towards the present situation of enmity among the Nepalis within their own soil, the former King has urged for geographical as well as social unity among the people residing in Himal, Hill and Tarai.

Increasing level of awareness among the people against the threat on Nepal’s existence and Nepali people’s love for the nation have created a light hope, the former King has stated.

Unfortunately, many efforts are on to destroy unity and harmony among the people. Therefore, to save our national religion, tradition, culture, national unity and stability, we should remain alert with further commitments, former King Gyanendra has urged.