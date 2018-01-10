National Assembly election announced

By Our Reporter

The government has finally announced the date of the National Election for February 7.

A Cabinet meeting held on Friday took the decision to this effect paving the way for the formation of Upper House.

The decision came at a time when the left alliance of CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Centre) had been demanding that the NA election should be held at the earliest for the handover of power.

Earlier on January 3, the Election Commission (EC) had suggested that the government hold the NA election on February 8.

Chief Election Commissioner Ayodhee Prasad Yadav had made it clear that the results of the House of Representatives’ Proportional Representation election cannot be made public before the National Assembly election.

The NA will have 59 members, with 56 representatives—eight from each province—elected by an electoral college comprising provincial assembly members and chiefs and deputy chiefs of municipalities and rural municipalities. The three other members will be nominated by the President.

Earlier, the fate of the Upper House was in limbo after President Bidya Devi Bhandari put on hold the National Assembly election ordinance, forwarded by the Cabinet more than two months ago, due to the dispute among the parties over whether to adopt majority system and single transferable vote (STV) system for the election of upper house.

Later, President Bhandari authenticated the much-awaited ordinance on December 29.

The process to form new government will begin only after the EC makes NA results public and divide the PR seats of House of Representatives.