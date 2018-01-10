Deuba Government yet to appoint province chiefs

By Our Reporter

Against the expectation, the government did not appoint the governors of the provinces on Monday. Earlier, even the ministers had said that the governors would be appointed on Monday. But they were not appointed. In absence of the state governors, the Election Commission has been unable to submit the results of the elections of the provincial assemblies because the results should be presented to the governors. And the provincial assembly members cannot take part in the NA elections without taking oath of office from the governors.

The UML has exerted pressure on the government to appoint the governors though earlier K P Oli had threatened that the provincial assembly members elected from his party would not take oath of office from the governors appointed by the present government. Moreover, the left alliance denied recommending consensus names for the governors clearly hinting that the new government to be formed under them would relieve them soon.

Now the government is said to be trying to find such persons to the job so that the future government of the left alliance cannot remove them. Sources said that the governors would be from the former Chancellors of the Tribhuwan University, former justices of the Supreme Court and noted social activists like Anuradha Koirala.