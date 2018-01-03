Wednesday , January 3 2018
National Dhaka Topi Day observed

By Our Reporter
The 5th National Dhaka Topi Day was observed across the country on the New Year day on Monday  with various programmes. The theme of the campaign for this year was ‘Nepali Topi Nepali Pahichan, Yahi Ho Hamro Rastriya Pahichan’ (Our National Identity: Nepali Topi).
As part of the celebration, Jagaruk Yuwa Campaign took out a rally  from Maitighar to  Ratnapark Shantibatika after passing through Bhadrakali, Newroad. Scores of Nepalis clad in dhaka topi, and national dress daura suruwal with national flag in their hands showed prompt participation in the campaign.
Speaking at the event, Rasriya Topi Campaign’s campaigner Janardan Poudel said celebrating the Day means to save ‘dying out’ Nepali culture and identity.
Likewise, dhaka topis of different kinds have been put on display in Basantapur to mark the Day. The event was organised by the Nepal Tourism Board.

