HoR proportional results only after NA elections, says EC chief Yadav

By Our Reporter

The Election Commission has reiterated clearly that the final results of the election to the House of Representatives would be made public only after holding the election of the National Assembly.

Although the left alliance leaders have been claiming that there was no relation between the NA election and formation of the new government, the Election Commission had made it clear that the results of the HR under PR elections would be made public after holding the NA polls.

There have been exchanges of words between UML leader and former chairman of the Constituent Assembly Subas Nembang and chief election commissioner Dr Aydhi Prasad Yadav over the issue.

Dr Yadav and other EC commissioners also argued for one and a half hours with the left alliance leaders over the issue on Monday at EC headquarters.

Earlier on December 28, Chief Election Commissioner Ayodhi Prasad Yadav said that result of the proportional representation election to HR would be announced only after completion of National Assembly election.

Addressing an interaction in the capital, Dr. Yadav said the result of parliamentary elections was associated with the result of NA election.

“We’ll send the result of parliamentary PR election to the parties, once the result of NA election is out,” said Yadav. He said the poll panel had already completed seat allocation of parliamentary PR election but would keep it confidential.

According to Dr. Yadav, once NA election is held, the EC would direct parties to submit lists of PR candidates ensuring at least 33 per cent women representation in the Parliament. “We’ll fix the number of seats for women the political parties have to include in their PR lists before asking them to send lists,” he said.

Stating that the result of the parliamentary PR election was associated with NA election as per Section (8) of Article 84 of the constitution and Election of Members of House of Representatives Act, Yadav said the poll panel would follow the constitution and laws related to elections.

He repeated the same when a bunch of second ranked leaders of the Left Alliance who reached EC office on Monday afternoon.

He said the CPN-UML leaders who criticised the poll panel for not unveiling parliamentary PR election results did so due to ignorance of the system and laws. UML leaders, including, Nembang, had criticised the chief election commissioner for keeping parliamentary PR results secret.

Yadav added that EC officials had asked Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to announce NA election date and appoint provincial heads immediately. He said the EC had been doing necessary preparation for holding NA election.

“We’ll submit a report on NA and parliamentary elections to the president within 30 days of the announcement of NA poll date,” Yadav said.