By Our Reporter

A family of Rampur Municipality in Palpa district donated nearly four ropani of land plot for Darchha Campus. Family of late Yadunath Khanal offered the land to help sustain the campus.

It is said Khanal’s widow Dhan Kumari, son Ishowari and daughter-in-law Indira of Rajghara in Rampur provided the land in memory of Yadunath.