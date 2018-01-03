EC Urges parties to register for NA polls

By Our Reporter

The Election Commission asked the political parties to register with the poll panel for the National Assembly election a day before the President authenticated the National Assembly Election Ordinance.

The EC on December 28 issued the notice asking the political parties to register their parties for the NA poll while the President authenticated the ordinance only on December 29.

The poll panel’s decision came in the backdrop of differences between the Nepali Congress and the CPN-UML over the electoral system to be adopted for the National Assembly election, and the president’s continued consultation on the National Assembly Elections Ordinance, which the government had sent to the Head of State for approval two months ago. The government had forwarded the ordinance to the President including the Single Transferable Voting system for the NA elections.

The Nepali Congress, the Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal and the Federal Socialist Forum-Nepal wanted the NA election to be held on the basis of single transferable voting system while the UML was in favour of holding the election on the basis of first-past-the-post system. However, the CPN-Maoist Centre that strongly backed the UML over majority electoral system kept mum over the electoral system. Instead, MC boss Pushpa Kamal Dahal was said to have convinced UML chair Oli and President Bhandari to authenticate the Ordinance so that the political stalemate would be resolved. He had said it would not be good to have a House without NC representatives. If the NA’s election held on majority system, no NC leader will b elected to it.

A meeting presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Ayodhi Prasad Yadav gave the parties 15 days’ time to register them with the EC.

In a press statement , EC Spokesperson Dinesh Kumar Ghimire said parties should register with the EC as per Article 271 of the constitution and Section 48 or 49 of Act related to political parties-2017 to contest the National Assembly polls.