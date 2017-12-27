Stress on regional cooperation and economic connectivity

By Our Reporter

Ambassador of Bangladesh Mashfee Bainte Shams has said that regional cooperation and economic connectivity, as well as enhancement of mutual cooperation was the need of the hour.

Speaking at a seminar on ‘Trade and Connectivity between Nepal and Bangladesh’ organised by the Nepal Council of World Affairs and the Embassy of Bangladesh on Saturday, she said Bangladesh and Nepal should accord special importance to expansion of bilateral trade, as they were sufficient opportunities for the same. “Instead of importing goods from Argentina and Brazil it is beneficial for Nepal to buy products made in Bangladesh,” the Ambassador said.

She also said trade expansion would become a mere dream in absence of regular connection via land, sea and air, for which work is being carried out at both the government and people’s level.

Presenting a working paper on the theme of the seminar, Chair of the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies Munshi Faiz Ahmad said the SAARC and BIMSTEC member states should work together in the field of information and technology, energy and physical infrastructure development.

Presenting a working paper on ‘Nepal-Bangladesh Trade Relations : Prospects and Challenges’, Former Chairperson of National Planning Commission Dr Rabindra Shakya said Nepal should take special initiative to increase exports to Bangladesh, which could include handicrafts and agriculture products.