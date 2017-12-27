Has Hindu kingdom agenda ended?

By Our Political Analyst

After the shameful defeat of the three splinter RPPs (Rastriya Prajatantra Parties) – carrying the agenda of Hindu kingdom – some RPP wallas wrote on their status in social networks that in the country having above 90 percent of the Hindu population, it is astonishing when the party carrying Hindu kingdom agenda was failed to be recognized as a national party!

Of course, this is true. And this is also true that pro-monarchists and Hindu followers didn’t trust RPPs carrying the Hindu kingdom agenda.

At a time, when the two big Left parties developed election alliance, the original RPP was split into three factions just to enjoy party leadership and to enjoy the ministerial portfolios. Since RPP became the fourth largest force in the parliament, the party leadership used the party as a bargaining bowl and always enjoyed the power whether there was a NC led government or a UML led government.

The Madheshi parties continuously launched an agitation for their cause and never joined the government. The leaders of RPP very easily accepted the constitution by forgetting their political agenda.

RPP is also to blame for selling the posts of MPs through the proportional election.

The above are the reasons why voters didn’t trust on RPPs.

In the first CA election, in spite of adverse situation, the then RPP Nepal, the only party carrying Hindu Kingdom agenda was able to bag four seats in the proportional election.

In the second CA election, although, RPP-Nepal was unable to bag a single seat in the direct election, it was able to bag 24 seats from the proportional election and the party was recognized as the fourth largest party in the parliament.

Nevertheless, the leaders didn’t demonstrate any effective role to introduce their agendas in the constitution except from enjoying ministerial positions.

After the unification of RPP and RPPN, the act of power-greedy leaders crossed the limit and those voters who had voted for Hindu kingdom felt that they have been betrayed and this time they have to punish the RPP leaders.

If the mother RPP party was not split, it could be recognized as the national party. If added the votes received by RPP and RPP Democratic, the two parties could have crossed the threshold of three percent. Unfortunately, as the result of split, RPPs were unable to become a national party. This blame goes to the leaders of the three splinter parties.

Lesson to learn:

If RPPs really want to establish their agendas, first of all, they should be united. Secondly, they should not go to the power unless they will be able to establish their agendas. Thirdly, they should develop political culture instead of developing the culture of becoming a minister. Fourthly, they should never try to deceive their voters.